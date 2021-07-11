Serious crash closes southbound of the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla Highway now open again after serious crash Sunday morning

Early Sunday crash had closed southbound lanes for air ambulance to land

Update: 9 a.m.

Southbound of the Coquihalla is now open again after a vehicle incident that brought air ambulance to the scene Sunday morning.

Around 8: 30 a.m., an air ambulance landed on the Coquihalla Highway near Larson Hill for a vehicle incident, said Drive BC this morning.

The serious crash took place around 8 a.m. on Highway 5. Southbound was closed and DriveBC said to expect major delays.

The vehicle incident took place between Larson Hill and Juliet Rd., 31 km north of Coquihalla Summit.

Saturday night there was a vehicle incident that closed northbound for a time near Merritt.

