The Coquihalla Highway (Hwy 5) is closed southbound between Merritt and Hope. (Photo/DriveBC)

Coquihalla Highway closed between Merritt and Hope

Southbound lanes are closed due to a vehicle incident

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed just south of Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

Witnesses at the scene tell Capital News a semi is on fire. DriveBC reports the highway is shut down southbound between Merritt and Hope. Northbound traffic will be stopped intermittently. A detour is available via Highway 5a to Highway 3.

Updates are available at DriveBC.

