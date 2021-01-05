Coquihalla closed tonight for avalanche control

The Coquihalla Highway will be closed in both directions starting at 10 p.m. tonight (Jan.5) for avalanche control.

The closure is planned between exit 183 at Peers Creek Road and exit 286 in Merritt.

Alternate routes are available via Highway 1 and Highway 3. The road is estimated to reopen at 4 a.m. Wednesday (Jan 6).

