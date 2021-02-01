Hwy 5 southbound, at Mine Creek Road. DriveBC.

Hwy 5 southbound, at Mine Creek Road. DriveBC.

Coquihalla closed southbound

A traffic incident closed the road Monday afternoon

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound following a vehicle incident.

DriveBC reported the crash about 4:20 p.m., Monday, between exit 290: Merritt and exit 183: Peers Creek. The road is closed for about 115 km.

According to reports on social media there are several vehicles involved in the collision including a semi-truck.

There is an assessment in progress and alternative routes are available via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

Highway 5 is experiencing heavy fog and a snowfall warning is in place for Monday night into Tuesday. Fog patches should lift by this evening and about 15 cm of snow is expected overnight.

READ MORE: Motorists warned about snowfall on Coquihalla Highway

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak forces Penticton Indian Band to issue ‘shelter at home’ order
Next story
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Just Posted

Road construction sign, low angle view
Rocks pepper Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country

Natural freeze and thaw causes debris to come off hillside

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Six COVID-19 deaths over weekend throughout Okanagan

Two in Vernon and one in West Kelowna care homes, three in community/hospital

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

Hwy 5 southbound, at Mine Creek Road. DriveBC.
Coquihalla closed southbound

A traffic incident closed the road Monday afternoon

The City of Kelowna is looking to change its micro-mobility program to allow a single operator to provide e-bike-share services to the city, in hopes it will pique interest among service providers. (Contributed)
Kelowna looks to offer exclusivity for e-bike-share operator, not e-scooters

Kelowna’s e-scooter sharing market will remain competitive, while the city seeks a lone e-bike-share operator

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Teresa and Nick Braam of Edgehill Homes have received four gold medals from the Canadian Home Builders Association South Okanagan. (Photo courtesy of Jon Adrian)
Summerland building company recognized for excellence

Edgehill Homes receives four golds at Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan awards

PIB
COVID-19 outbreak forces Penticton Indian Band to issue ‘shelter at home’ order

There are now nine residents sick with COVID-19, four seriously ill

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Former Kalamalka Lakers standout Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (with ball) is one of 20 players named to the Canadian women’s Olympic basketball team’s virtual training camp in preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Games. (File photo)
North Okanagan basketball star invited to Canadian women’s Olympic camp

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe helped Canada place 7th at 2016 Rio Olympics

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for Penticton RMT accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

Most Read