UPDATE: Coquihalla reopened

UPDATE 9:07 a.m.

The Coquihalla is reopened.

CLEAR – #BCHwy5 All lanes OPEN Northbound from previous Commercial vehicle incident north of #HopeBC near the #Coquihalla Summit Recreational area. #BoxCanyon #MerrittBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 22, 2019

ORIGINAL

If you’re thinking of travelling on Highway 5 this morning, be prepared for a bit of a delay.

There’s been a vehicle incident on the northbound lane of Highway 5, between Exit 202 and Exit 217, near the Great Bear Snowshed.

The road is closed, but a detour via Box Canyon Chain up area is in effect.

The next update time is 9 a.m.

