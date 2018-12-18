Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

The highway is closed in the northbound lane

Accidents on the Coquihalla has caused the highway’s closure tonight.

According to a Tweet from DriveBC, the highway is closed in the northbound lane between Hope and Merritt due to “multiple vehicle incidents.”

A time of reopening has not been given.

More to come.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
CSIS collected info on peaceful groups, but only in pursuit of threats: watchdog

