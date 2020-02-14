Update: Southbound Coquihalla single lane re-opens after semi flips

The Merritt to Hope southbound stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m. on long weekend Friday

Update: 12:30 p.m.

Single lane southbound traffic has reopened on the Coquihalla highway between Hope and Merritt.

Traffic was completely blocked by a flipped semi reported around 9 a.m. Friday morning, but a single lane has opened as emergency crews clear the rest of the road.

Delays are still expected.

___

Original: 11:20 a.m.

Long weekend commuters may be delayed as the Coquihalla highway has closed after a vehicle incident Friday morning.

DriveBC stated that a rolled semi, between Portia and Box Canyon, has closed the highway as emergency crews clear the blockage.

REMINDER – #BCHwy5 – CLOSED SOUTHBOUND between #Merritt and #HopeBC due to a vehicle incident between #Portia and #BoxCanyon. Assessment in progress, estimated opening time unavailable. Expect heavy delays and congestion. #Coquihalla — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 14, 2020

There has been no update on when the highway is expected to reopen.

A tweet showing the wreckage was shared to DriveBC at around 9 a.m. Friday morning in the southbound lane.

@DriveBC just east of hope on The Coquihalla hwy west bound lane 3 km west of box canyon. Road completely closed. pic.twitter.com/kDqalInFjZ — Sophia Henrikson (@SophiaHenrikson) February 14, 2020

DriveBC says to “expect heavy delays and congestion.”

Heavy congestion on the #Coquihalla this morning after a semi flipped in southbound traffic between Hope and Merritt. @KelownaCapNews

Heavy delays expected by @DriveBC on the start of a long weekend. pic.twitter.com/WWzE3uXKWi — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) February 14, 2020

