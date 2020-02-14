Update: Single lane southbound reopens on Coquihalla after semi flips

The Merritt to Hope southbound stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m. on long weekend Friday

Update: 12:30 p.m.

Single lane southbound traffic has reopened on the Coquihalla highway between Hope and Merritt.

Traffic was completely blocked by a flipped semi reported around 9 a.m. Friday morning, but a single lane has opened as emergency crews clear the rest of the road.

Delays are still expected.

___

Original: 11:20 a.m.

Long weekend commuters may be delayed as the Coquihalla highway has closed after a vehicle incident Friday morning.

DriveBC stated that a rolled semi, between Portia and Box Canyon, has closed the highway as emergency crews clear the blockage.

There has been no update on when the highway is expected to reopen.

A tweet showing the wreckage was shared to DriveBC at around 9 a.m. Friday morning in the southbound lane.

DriveBC says to “expect heavy delays and congestion.”

Traffic

