UPDATE: Coquihalla re-opened, travel advisory issued

Snowfall warnings on Interior Highways

The Coquihalla is now open in both directions, following an overnight closure between and Hope and Merritt.

Drive BC said a Travel Advisory has been issued due to limited visibility from blowing snow, and compact ice on the highway.

Travelers are advised to exercise extreme caution, adjust driving to road conditions, to watch for maintenance crews performing storm cleanup, and consider alternate travel plans.

Watch for traffic volume in both directions following the closure

ORIGINAL: March 9, 2018 6 a.m.

Wintry conditions continue to challenge drivers.

The Coquihalla is closed this morning in both directions from Hope to Merritt due to spun out vehicles and a jack knifed semi on snowshed hill.

It’s expected to reopen at 7:30 a.m. and in the mean time other routes are available at DriveBC.

READ MORE: DANGEROUS CRASH ON COQUIHALLA

Drivers are reminded that winter has yet to subside on mountain passes.

There’s a snowfall warning for Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. Environment Canada is saying that a low pressure system will be crossing the southern interior and will continue to give periods of snow to the route this morning.

Further snowfall accumulations of up to 10 centimetres are expected.

The snow will end late this morning as the low exits the province.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

UPDATE: Coquihalla re-opened, travel advisory issued

