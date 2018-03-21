Coquihalla and other B.C. highways to see abrupt return to winter

Winter has made a comeback

Yesterday may have been the first official day of spring, but that hasn’t stopped wintry conditions from making a comeback.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for mountain passes across the Southern Interior.

It affects the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, then the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, then Merritt to Kamloops. Highway 3, Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass is also included in the weather statement.

“A frontal wave will move across southern B.C. on Thursday,” reads the report. “The warm front will bring some rain and rising freezing levels Thursday morning. However, the cold front will be quite potent and arrive as early as Thursday afternoon.”

READ MORE: SPRING WILL BE SPRUNG… IN A WEEK OR SO

The passage of the cold front will result in a sudden change in precipitation from rain to heavy snow over the highways resulting in reduced visibility and possible rapid accumulation of snow. A rapid drop in temperature and snow level will also accompany the cold front.

Travellers are advised to exercise caution if travelling late Thursday and to be aware of rapidly changing road conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Successful Okanagan transition to retirement
Next story
Kelowna artists donate to nonprofit

Just Posted

Cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains elusive

Complexity of the brain still defies discovery of drug treatment

Closing arguments in Kelowna murder trial expected today

Closing arguments in the trial of a Kelowna man accused of fatally stabbing his friend

Missing Kelowna woman found

Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer has been located

More than $270,000 raised for Kelowna-based hospice

10th Swinging with the Stars fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Hospice Assoc. is a big success

Former Kelowna councillor and radio talk show host Barrie Clark dies

Clark remembered as a fair-minded ‘statesman’ who saw the big picture when it came to Kelowna

Wilkie returns home with three medals in tow

Paralympic champion returns home with a gold, silver and bronze from the 2018 PyeongChang games

Coquihalla and other B.C. highways to see abrupt return to winter

Winter has made a comeback

Golden Knights win 4-1, remain undefeated against Canucks

Vegas gets points from 12 players in dominating effort versus Vancouver

Successful Okanagan transition to retirement

Okanagan College courses address retirement, encore career

Alberta budget plans for Trans Mountain expansion

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts

Parents respond to suicide alertness workshops

SafeTalk session discusses recognition and intervention awareness

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Centre aims to help ‘vulnerable individuals on the path to radicalization’ before they turn to crime

Most Read