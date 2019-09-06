Kids cheer on the Cops For Kids riders at the kick-off event in Kelowna Sept. 6. The cyclists will bike 1000 kms over 10 days to fundraise for Okanagan kids needing medical aid. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Cops for Kids returns for annual 1000 km ride through Okanagan, B.C.

The cyclists kicked off their 10 day ride Friday morning in Kelowna

There will be no “bonking” for the cyclists at this years annual Cops for Kids charity ride.

The fundraiser, which includes RCMP officers from across the province, will ride 1000 kilometres over 10 days to raise money and attention for families and children needing medical care throughout the Okanagan and other parts of South Eastern B.C.

The ride started in Kelowna Friday morning and will span across the next 10 days as they make stops in West Kelowna, Osoyoos, Cranbrook, the Three Valley Gap, Kamloops, Vernon and then returning to Kelowna on Sept. 15.

The cyclists needed to raise at least $2,500 for this year’s ride.

“These (riders) have been training and fundraising all summer for this year’s ride,” said event coordinator Courtney King.

“We’re very fortunate. We have some great partners and all the money is all kept within the area and redistributed to families in the Okanagan and South Eastern B.C.”

READ MORE: Lake Country family fundraises for Cops for Kids after receiving help for premature baby

READ MORE: 6 Okanagan volunteers receive national medals for community work

Last year, the Cops for Kids ride raised over $440,000 for B.C. families.

King said that they hope to beat that total this year.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s complicated: Zimbabweans see Robert Mugabe’s legacy as mixed
Next story
First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

Just Posted

Water warning lifted for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley

The water quality advisory was issued Tuesday and rescinded Friday

Cash for fake gold? Two West Kelowna residents scammed

Fake gold was the subject of two West Kelowna scams last month

VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down KVR Trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

Hockey is back for the West Kelowna Warriors

The Warriors start their season Friday night against Vernon

Long-distance volleyball recruits ready to lead UBC Okanagan Heat

Hellen Lacava and Abi Dueck bring experience and talent to a deep Heat roster

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Summerland receives praise for greenhouse gas reduction efforts

Community receives Level 3 certification from Green Communities Committee

Woman, 78, attacked in violent incident in Penticton

A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Officers will rally against prison violence on Sept. 9 in the South Okanagan

Vernon’s annual World Suicide Day event breaks down stigma

Interior Health region has higher suicide rates than most of B.C.

“Rotten egg” smell permeates Penticton

A technician visited the area of Upper Columbia and Duncan at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

Cube van blaze not suspicious: fire crews

Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Most Read