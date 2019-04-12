Cops for Kids Jail & Bail: Mounties warn they’re on the hunt for high profile Kelowna folks

Some of Kelowna’s high profile residents may think they’re from on the radar of local Mounties, but they’re wrong.

Next Wednesday, during the annual Cops for Kids Jail & Bail, off-duty RCMP members will be cuffing Kelowna’s best and bringing them before Judge “Hang’em High,” at Orchard Park Shopping Centre to help kids in need.

They’ll then be sentenced to a brief incarceration where they’ll have to raise bail in the form of donations for Cops for Kids in order to be released.

This fun event returns for another year, both to raise the funds needed by the RCMP charity but also to remind the public of the important work they do year-round to help local children who need it most.

“Families turn to Cops for Kids when there’s nowhere else to turn and so we’ve got to work even harder to be able to assist these families when they need it most,” said event organizer and director of the charity Cpl. Jesse O‘Donaghey from the Kelowna Regional RCMP, in a press release.

“Our requests for financial assistance have grown exponentially, and so we rely on the success of our events to provide that assistance for a child in crisis.”

Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation is a group of RCMP members and friends, committed to raising funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis within south eastern British Columbia. They work tirelessly to raise funds throughout the year to support requests for financial assistance from families in the region who may require medical treatment outside their home community, emergency dental treatment, medical equipment, specialized therapies, learning tools & mobility aids.

There’s still time to nominate a friend, a loved one, a co-worker, or even to take part in the event yourself. For more information please visit www.copsforkids.org or call 250-801-4438 to arrange an arrest.

