Cops for Kids Jail & Bail: Mounties warn they’re on the hunt for high profile Kelowna folks

Kelowna’s best will be brought before Judge Hang’em High

Some of Kelowna’s high profile residents may think they’re from on the radar of local Mounties, but they’re wrong.

Next Wednesday, during the annual Cops for Kids Jail & Bail, off-duty RCMP members will be cuffing Kelowna’s best and bringing them before Judge “Hang’em High,” at Orchard Park Shopping Centre to help kids in need.

They’ll then be sentenced to a brief incarceration where they’ll have to raise bail in the form of donations for Cops for Kids in order to be released.

This fun event returns for another year, both to raise the funds needed by the RCMP charity but also to remind the public of the important work they do year-round to help local children who need it most.

“Families turn to Cops for Kids when there’s nowhere else to turn and so we’ve got to work even harder to be able to assist these families when they need it most,” said event organizer and director of the charity Cpl. Jesse O‘Donaghey from the Kelowna Regional RCMP, in a press release.

READ MORE: COPS FOR KIDS HIT THE ROAD

“Our requests for financial assistance have grown exponentially, and so we rely on the success of our events to provide that assistance for a child in crisis.”

Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation is a group of RCMP members and friends, committed to raising funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis within south eastern British Columbia. They work tirelessly to raise funds throughout the year to support requests for financial assistance from families in the region who may require medical treatment outside their home community, emergency dental treatment, medical equipment, specialized therapies, learning tools & mobility aids.

There’s still time to nominate a friend, a loved one, a co-worker, or even to take part in the event yourself. For more information please visit www.copsforkids.org or call 250-801-4438 to arrange an arrest.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mysterious cave discovered in B.C. park a gold mine for tourism, geologist says
Next story
Okanagan Valley weekend weather update: the forecast calls for showers and possible flurries

Just Posted

Lake Country homeless man back on the streets after brief shelter

After being housed for four months, Maurice is now homeless again

Cops for Kids Jail & Bail: Mounties warn they’re on the hunt for high profile Kelowna folks

Kelowna’s best will be brought before Judge Hang’em High

Cyclist sent to hospital after being hit in Kelowna

The accident happened around 9:10 a.m. Friday morning

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cloud precedes rainy weekend

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy weekend

Lake Country’s dog poo battle by the numbers

The district has more than 35 dispensers installed and 100 public garbage bins

Okanagan-raised songstress ROYAL releases video featuring Riverdale cast

“Vessel” is the lead track from Heart of Shadows, and the single recently crossed over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Three thefts in three days at South Okanagan café

Three break and enters, including two in one night, over a span of three days

Okanagan pet store raises paws for assistance dogs

On Saturday, April 27, volunteers and pets from Paw Prints Rescue will be on site at Vernon Total Pet to meet anyone interested in adopting a pet

LETTER: Peaceful protest is a democratic right

Teachers prepare students to participate in democracy

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

Third World adds reggae fusion infusion to Shuswap festival

Lifetime achievement award winners to play Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues

Shuswap’s Sam Muik finds TV career through dance and determination

Dance instructor Patty Fleming recalls awkward farm kid driven to excel

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

Most Read