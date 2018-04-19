Al Hildebrandt was put in cuffs Thursday morning by Auxiliary Const. John Bauer and Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey for “failure to retire”. He was nominated by coworkers as part of the Cops for Kids annual fundraiser. Image credit: Matthew Abrey/Kelowna Capital News

Cops cuff good guys for great cause

Kelowna RCMP arrested members of the public as part of their annual Cops for Kids fundraiser.

By Matthew Abrey

Even the good guys weren’t immune from the long arm of the law Thursday, as off-duty police officers rounded up some of Kelowna’s otherwise law-abiding citizens, in support of the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation.

“We anticipate to make a couple dozen arrests today,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “They’ll all be brought back to the Canadian Brewhouse where they’ll have to get on their phones and start calling, emailing and using social media to contact friends and family and help raise money for this great cause.”

Family, friends and co-workers set the bail amount for their nominee, which the convict will have to raise in order to be set free.

“Cops for Kids is so important and has had an amazing growth in recent years,” said Grant Fletcher, President of Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation. “Which is gratifying but also concerning, because of the number of families and children in need throughout the southern part of the province. This year we are already up to 65 requests for grants from families in the first four months of the year, so the need is out there and every dollar we get we can turn back in to support children and families in need.”

Since the Foundation’s formation in 2001, it has raised approximately $1.4 million for families and kids in need in southeast B.C.

Related: Cops For Kids ride is on a roll

Related: Cops For Kids ride gives KGH $25,000

If you want to make a donation to the Cops for Kids Foundation, visit copsforkids.org.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Al Hildebrandt was put in cuffs Thursday morning by Auxiliary Const. John Bauer and Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey for “failure to retire”. He was nominated by coworkers as part of the Cops for Kids annual fundraiser. Image credit: Matthew Abrey/Kelowna Capital News

Al Hildebrandt was put in cuffs Thursday morning by Auxiliary Const. John Bauer and Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey for “failure to retire”. He was nominated by coworkers as part of the Cops for Kids annual fundraiser. Image credit: Matthew Abrey/Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
B.C. has highest C-section rate in Canada: report
Next story
2 B.C. men deemed heroes for saving man from fire

Just Posted

Dangerous driver stopped by spike belt in Lake Country

The driver was arrested in Lake Country after fleeing the scene in Kelowna

No immediate threat of flooding in Lake Country, says district

Mitigation efforts on district creeks have been ongoing

Supreme Court of Canada ruling a “missed opportunity” for B.C. wineries

B.C. Wine Institute and its members disappointed about ruling on interprovincial trade

Blind Kelowna athlete wins grappling gold

Michelle Jorgensen takes her division at her first ever tournament in Kamloops

Armstrong youth confronts diabetes adversity

Trevor Kennedy, 16, has coped with type 1 diabetes for nine years

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

UPDATE: Jordan funeral procession moves along Quadra Street

Late Victoria cop mourned by officers from numerous local, out-of-town jurisdictions

Government has no solution for dangerous stretch of Highway 1

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok met with the Ministry to talk about the dangers around Highway 1

B.C. couple caught in Kootenay Pass avalanche

Just after the ministry carried out avalanche control and opened the highway a Rossland couple was almost swept away by snow

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government

Disgraced cyclist reached $5-million settlement with sponsor U.S. Postal Service

2 B.C. men deemed heroes for saving man from fire

Fire on Coronation Avenue in Duncan sends one man to hospital

B.C. has highest C-section rate in Canada: report

Researcher says it’s not necessarily a bad thing

Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

Police investigate suspicious Armstrong incident

Man in older model truck allegedly approached young girl in neighbourhood; asked if she wanted ride

Most Read