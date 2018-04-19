Cops cuff good guys for great cause

Kelowna RCMP arrested members of the public as part of their annual Cops for Kids fundraiser.

Al Hildebrandt was put in cuffs Thursday morning by Auxiliary Const. John Bauer and Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey for “failure to retire”. He was nominated by coworkers as part of the Cops for Kids annual fundraiser. Image credit: Matthew Abrey/Kelowna Capital News

By Matthew Abrey

Even the good guys weren’t immune from the long arm of the law Thursday, as off-duty police officers rounded up some of Kelowna’s otherwise law-abiding citizens, in support of the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation.

“We anticipate to make a couple dozen arrests today,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “They’ll all be brought back to the Canadian Brewhouse where they’ll have to get on their phones and start calling, emailing and using social media to contact friends and family and help raise money for this great cause.”

Family, friends and co-workers set the bail amount for their nominee, which the convict will have to raise in order to be set free.

“Cops for Kids is so important and has had an amazing growth in recent years,” said Grant Fletcher, President of Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation. “Which is gratifying but also concerning, because of the number of families and children in need throughout the southern part of the province. This year we are already up to 65 requests for grants from families in the first four months of the year, so the need is out there and every dollar we get we can turn back in to support children and families in need.”

Since the Foundation’s formation in 2001, it has raised approximately $1.4 million for families and kids in need in southeast B.C.

If you want to make a donation to the Cops for Kids Foundation, visit copsforkids.org.

