Cop remains, balcony railing missing after police search Kelowna apartment

Police tape has since been removed from an apartment in the 1700 block of Abbott Street

Crime scene tape has been removed from an apartment building on Abbott St. in Kelowna, and the railing in front of a second storey unit has been taken down. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Update 3:30 p.m.

A man living in a home neighbouring 1770 Abbott Street in Kelowna says the commotion started early April 22.

He claims to have seen two people outside of the building on their phones around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police arrived shortly after and secured the area with crime scene tape.

The tape has been removed from the perimeter of the apartment building property on Sunday afternoon.

The neighbour claims a man was taken away in handcuffs yesterday. RCMP have not commented on the matter.

An unmarked cop car remains in the parking lot of the Abbott Street apartment building.

Original 12 p.m.

Police tape surrounds an apartment building on Abbott Street in Kelowna Sunday morning.

Police, some in hazmat suits, are currently searching a second floor unit at 1770 Abbott Street. The parking lot is also taped off. The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

The story will be updated once more information becomes available.

