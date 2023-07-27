The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

Cooler weather helps wildfire services gain ground on blaze outside Kamloops

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire remains at 2,600 hectares

BC Wildfire Services were able to gain some ground on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops on Wednesday, July 26.

The blaze remains at 2,600 hectares but because the temperature was cooler in recent days, Wildfire Services believes fire activity won’t increase significantly. Because of this, it is giving crews a chance to establish safe guards closer to the fire perimeter.

It is still considered out of control.

On Wednesday, crews were able to attack the blaze with an unit crew, two initial attack crews, heavy equipment, structure protection personnel and aerial resources. Some crews were mopping up hot spots in the northeast and southeast corners of the fire.

The heavy equipment operators are constructing a containment line at the north end of the fire to make sure it doesn’t spread closer to Kamloops. It is expected to take two days to complete.

Trees are also being removed from McConnell Road as they pose a threat.

All evacuations in the area remain in place. There is no threat to the City of Kamloops at this point.

Lightning caused the fire to spark on Friday, July 21.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is one of 21 wildfires of note in the province. There are currently 412 active wildfires.

READ MORE: Missing Kelowna man found dead

READ MORE: Man and pup saved from steep slope above cliff by West Kelowna rope team

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKamloopsOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Neighbourhood brouhaha draws police to Okanagan Falls
Next story
Human Rights Tribunal approves $23B First Nations child welfare settlement

Just Posted

Planned water outages are scheduled for July 28 and 31 in Lake Country. (contributed)
Water outages planned in Lake Country’s Okanagan Centre

Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton may be in possession of a second vehicle, a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica, with right-hand drive, as the Amber Alert for Joshuah (10) and Aurora Bolton (8) enters day nine. (Surrey RCMP)
Amber Alert: Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton might have access to additional vehicle

Rhonda Malesku of Kamloops was the winner of a $35-million Lotto Marx jackpot on July 25, 2023. (BCLC/Submitted)
Dream homes for the entire family after Kamloops woman hits $35M jackpot

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Rooftop fire closes street in Kelowna