BC Wildfire crews on scene at the Garrison Lake Wildfire southwest of Princeton on Aug. 20. (BC WIldfire Service)

Cool weather and rain helping on Garrison Lake wildfire

Crews are focusing on three main flanks of the fire

Cool temperatures and recent rain is helping the teams currently fighting the Garrison Lake wildfire.

On Aug. 24, crews were focusing their work on three flanks of the fire.

Along the east flank, they are reinforcing the guards and mopping up hot spots from Sunday Summit to Sunday Creek.

Along the west flank, crews are working on mopping up from the Whipsaw Forest Service Road to Whipsaw Creek and felling any dangerous trees in the area. Heavy equipment is being deployed to the Whipsaw area down to the Huckleberry to support fire guard construction.

Along the southwest flank, firefighters are working in the Bonnevier Creek and Bonnevier Ridge areas.

Structure protection crews are continuing to work on systems at Kennedy Lake and Eastgate, with the fire currently looking very quiet behind Eastgate according to BC Wildfire.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
BC Ferries removes Wi-Fi service from sailings
Next story
B.C. records 641 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday as restrictions return

Just Posted

An East Hill resident had their leaf bags torched in front of their home overnight April 8. Less than two weeks prior their garbage can was lit on fire too. (Taryn Allen photo)
Additional yard waste pickup during fire season debated in Vernon

Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens)
UPDATE: Tactical evacs caused by Westside Road fire partially lifted, traffic flowing

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
COVID-19 cases identified on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Kelowna

Morning Star editor Caitlin Clow takes one of the new Neuron e-scooters out for a test drive in the 2900 Plaza in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)
Snowfall the only thing stopping Vernon e-scooters