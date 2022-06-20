Cool, rainy weather delays start to summer season at Big White

A rain-soaked and chilly spring is most likely to delay the summer season at Big White Ski Resort.

“At Big White Ski Resort, our motto has always been ‘It’s the Snow,’ and this spring has been no different,” reads a release. Much of the ski area is still blanketed by snow, which has been melting at a slower-than-normal pace due to low temperatures.

The resort’s summer schedule was set to kick off on June 30. That date has been pushed one week to July 7, though there is still a packed list of events slated for the summer months, involving everything from mountain bike racing to beer, music festivals and even a Spartan race.

“In an ideal world, we’d have our trails open for the local mountain bikers, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy Big White every summer,” said Senior Vice President Michael Ballingall. “But, at this point in time, we don’t predict we can do it safely by our original opening date of June 30.”

The winter season closed on April 9. In the meantime, some major updates are in the works to prepare for next winter’s ski season, including new gondola cabins, grooming machines, and building upgrades.

