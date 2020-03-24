Cooking in quarantine: Start Fresh in Kelowna to offer online cooking classes

Kelowna’s Start Fresh Kitchen is now offering online cooking classes for those looking to keep their taste buds stimulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CONTEST TIME! 🚨 In honor of the release of our new Online Cooking School, we are giving away 1 FREE HOUR of Virtual Kitchen Coaching with Chef Michael Buffett! This will be one hour of one-on-one instruction tailored to your family's foodie needs and desires. What’s included? Recipes, shopping list development, and virtual instruction. How to win? – Follow us @startfreshkitchen – Like this photo – Tag your food-loving friends in the comments (1 tag per comment please / More tags = more entries) – For a bonus 10 entries, subscribe to our Youtube Channel! With more time at home, we will all be cooking more, which is a beautiful silver lining that we want to help you appreciate and enjoy even more. Our online cooking school videos will be posted every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9 am. Each with a new recipe, taught by a skilled instructor. Tomorrow's video features a beautiful and delicious cake taught by Chef Natasha Ruiz. Watch the video above for a little sneak peek! 🍰 Contest closes next Tuesday, March 31st at midnight. Winner will be randomly chosen and announced in our post on April 1st. This giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram.
“Recently, with our world moving headfirst through some major change, it’s become clear that adaptability is a great gift,” said Start Fresh Kitchen on Instagram.
“Through these changes, we have been so grateful that many of you on our social networks and in the community have reached out to offer your help. The thing is we actually want to take you up on that, in the most mutually beneficial ways.”
Those looking to get cooking can now subscribe to Starfresh’s Youtube channel, or watch on Facebook to learn new recipes through video shorts featuring top chefs and food artisans. With the free online cooking classes, you can expect an array of recipes, techniques and tips.
And if you’ve ever wanted to ask a chef questions while you cook, well now you can. Start Fresh will also be providing online kitchen coaching sessions to help you meal prep, cook or master a new technique. To sign up email info@startfreshproject.com.
“From day one, our mindset has always been to stay focused on what we do best — teach people about food,” said Start Fresh.
“We have a strong desire to simply encourage people to invest in themselves, by growing and eating what is the most healthy, fresh, and delicious.”
To get started, visit the Startfresh Cooking website.