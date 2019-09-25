Convoy of B.C. loggers and truckers protesting forest industry cuts spotted in Princeton

Two hundred trucks are expected to reach downtown Vancouver Wednesday

Loggers and truckers timed their protest to coincide with the meeting of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Fifteen logging trucks left Princeton this morning at 9 a.m. on their way to join a convoy that will travel through downtown Vancouver bringing attention to the problems of the B.C. forest industry.

“We have to support out communities,” said Jordie Cook. “This is a crisis.”

By the time the convoy reaches its destination it is expected to be 200 trucks strong.

Participants are coming from across the province and a large gathering is expected in Hope.

At the Chevron parking lot in Princeton Cook was surrounded by loggers and truckers who were shut down for eight weeks this summer.

“Basically it is mill curtailments and stumpage fees are too high,” he said.

The protest was quickly organized in under a week to coincide with the annual conference of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

Cook said the Princeton group will meet with Mayor Spencer Coyne and members of town council when they arrive.

“They support us because we support or community.”

