Convicted murderer still missing after escaping B.C. prison 2 weeks ago

Mission RCMP are continuing to search for escaped inmate John Norman MacKenzie

Mission RCMP are still searching for a convicted murderer who escaped from Mission Minimum Institution earlier this month.

On Aug. 7, during a head count a the federal minimum security prison, officials discovered that John Norman MacKenzie was not present and reported the missing inmate to the Mission RCMP.

MacKenzie was last seen at around 7 p.m. and has no ties to the Mission community, police said in a news release. He is considered a low risk to the public.

At the time of the incident, Mission RCMP asked for the public’s help to find the inmate, but have yet to apprehend him.

“We’re still pursuing that investigation and utilizing other investigational techniques in an effort to locate him,” said Mission RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Crawford.

MacKenzie is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and armed robbery, among other offences, according to a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada.

The 57-year-old inmate is described as having fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair, standing five feet eight inches and weighing 197 pounds.

The federal corrections branch said it will investigate the incident and is working with police to locate MacKenzie.

Anyone with information on MacKenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477. If located police advise you do not approach MacKenzie and call 911 immediately.

 

