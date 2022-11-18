Conceptual rendering of 25 storey high-rise planned for 350 Doyle Ave. (Zeidler Architecture)

Conceptual rendering of 25 storey high-rise planned for 350 Doyle Ave. (Zeidler Architecture)

Controversial Kelowna tower to have attainable housing units

The project at 350 Doyle Ave. has been the centre of controversy since its inception

Kelowna council is set to sign an attainable housing agreement for a controversial high-rise being built on the site of the old RCMP detachment.

The city will enter an agreement with 350 Doyle Avenue Holdings Inc. to deem 10 per cent of the 259 residential units (26 studio apartments) at an “attainable rental rate.”

A staff report to council uses 2020 census data to determine the current maximum annual rent at $2,050 per month.

If council approves, the agreement would be registered on title and development permits issued.

The project has been the centre of controversy since its inception, including a doubling of storeys, from 13 to 25, and the Kelowna Legacy Group claiming ‘back room deals’ to get it approved.

READ MORE: Kelowna Legacy Group doubles down on doubling of downtown tower

In July 2022, council voted 6-2 in favour of rezoning the property to allow the tower to be built with councillors Charlie Hodge and Mohini Singh against it.

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves 25-storey Doyle Avenue tower amid controversy

Council will consider the attainable housing agreement at its Nov. 21 meeting.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of Kelownadevelopment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
David Eby to become B.C.’s new premier today in Vancouver ceremony
Next story
UPDATE: Vernon Search and Rescue, police search Okanagan Lake for missing person

Just Posted

Jack’s Winter Wonder Bar opened Nov. 17. (Black Press Media)
Walk into a ‘Winter Wonder Bar’ this season at Jack’s in Kelowna

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
Large pile of money found on sidewalk turned into Kelowna police

Kelowna RCMP pulled over someone every six minutes in a two-hour span in a distracted driving blitz. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP pull over 30 people in two-hour span in distracted driving blitz

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
New B.C. Premier David Eby sworn in, announces $100 electricity credit