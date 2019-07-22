Controversial anti-abortion film to be screened in the South Okanagan

A poster for the movie “Unplanned” is shown on an exterior wall of Newton’s Hollywood 3 cinema as movie-goers enter the theatre Friday afternoon (July 12). (Photo: Tom Zillich)

A controversial movie based on a true story of a Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate, Unplanned, will be shown at the Penticton Landmark theatre through a sponsorship by an elder of the Keremeos Community Church.

Ferdi Louw said he felt moved to contact Landmark about a possible screening in Penticton after receiving many calls and emails about the film.

“So many people were wondering if the movie was coming to Penticton, and it has caused so much discussion across the country. I wanted to see it in Kelowna but when Landmark cancelled their shows in Kelowna, I started to phone around. It seemed all the private shows were sold out. I’m not an anti-abortion activist, I just want to educate myself better. People deserve an opportunity to see what all the fuss is about so that they can make informed choices.” said Louw.

The movie has sold out multiple bookings in Kelowna, and has done well across the country since its limited release on July 12. It has also raised the ire of abortion advocates across the country, with at least two private theatres, one in Salmon Arm, cancelling screenings after receiving death threats.

Unplanned stars Ashley Bratcher as a Planned Parenthood clinic director who becomes an anti-abortion speaker after “the day she saw something that changed everything.” The film is based on a book of the same name by anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson.

Tickets for this special one-time screening of Unplanned, on July 27 at 9:50 a.m. in Penticton, are on sale at tiny.cc/unplan.

In other communities both sides of this issue have been ignited by this film, with abortion-rights activists expressing concern about the movies being shown publicly and anti-abortion activists being concerned about censorship.

