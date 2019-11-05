(File photo)

Homes in southeast Kelowna without water for 48 hours

The water shutdown is planned for the less than 30 properties starting Wednesday

A pipe repair is set to shutdown the water supply to a Kelowna neighbourhood this week.

The City of Kelowna has scheduled the controlled water shutdown for less than 30 properties in Southeast region of the city for an expectation of 48 hours, barring any unexpected delays. A surrounding neighbourhood could experience low water pressure and another has been asked to limit water consumption.

The city has notified residents who will be directly impacted.

“In late October, we discovered a leak in an aging pipe on the former SEKID water transmission line,” said Andy Weremy, water operations manager for the City of Kelowna.

“While the issue was immediately addressed for the short-term, we also began work on a long-term solution. The materials to repair the pipe required custom fabrication, ordering and delivery, which resulted in the delay between identification of the issue and the final repair.”

Previously, it was anticipated that over 200 properties could be without domestic water during the pipe repair. Through mitigation and ongoing connections from former SEKID to the city’s water system taking place over the past two weeks, fewer properties will experience the water outage.

Affected customers wishing to take advantage of the shower services at Parkinson Recreation Centre should bring a piece of photo identification with an address, a quarter for a locker and their own toiletries and towel.

More information at kelowna.ca/water.

