Controlled burns are an effective tool to control wildland to prevent fire risk in peak fire seasons. (Citizen file)

Controlled burn underway near Vernon

Fuel management confused for wildfire by local residents

A controlled burn project is underway in Vernon’s Harbour Heights area in efforts to manage wildland fuels and mitigate wildfire risks.

“Recently, we’ve received several calls from concerned citizens about smoke and potential fire in the Harbour Heights area,” Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) Chief David Lind said.

“We’re glad to see so many residents are keeping a close eye on the area and making a report if they think it may be wildfire related,” he said. “We can confirm this work is being done in a safe, controlled and responsible manner, and we have a high level of confidence in the contractor doing the project.”

The Friday, June 26, work is being completed by a private contractor with permission from the Ministry of Environment.

The burning is taking place on land adjacent to the City of Vernon boundary, and although VFRS is not directly involved in the project, they are keeping a close eye on the work underway.

“Controlled burning like this is essential to managing our landscapes to prevent more serious wildfires during high-risk periods,” Lind said.

Once the work is complete for the day, the contractor will extinguish the fire prior to leaving the site.

The contractor estimates at least one more day of burning in the area is necessary, so long as Mother Nature allows.

Controlled burn underway near Vernon

