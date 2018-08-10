Controlled burn planned on Snowy Mountain blaze

Residents in Cawston and Keremeos may see increased fire behaviour

BC Wildfire is planning a small controlled burn Friday afternoon on Snowy Mountain.

The ignition will help to tie the fire perimeter into a natural control line.

According to the BC Wildfire Service the burn will take place along the upper slope of the North East flank of the fire.

Residents are warned smoke and flames might be visible from Highway 3 near Keremeos and Cawston.

The Snowy Mountain blaze is still estimated at 12,219 hectares.

Crews are working to secure the north flank to keep the fire from from wrapping around towards Keremeos.

Difficult terrain continues to be a challenge to crews as steep rock surfaces pose a safety risk to firefighting personnel.

According to fire information officer Glen Burgess the presence of rattlesnakes in the area brings further challenges to crews.

The fire has crossed over the perimeter over the upper slope west of the Barrington drainage.

Other crews continue their work on the east flank to mop-up and patrol along Chopaka Road.

The BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team assigned to the Snowy Mountain Fire is working collaboratively with the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources given the fire’s proximity to the border.

