Controlled burn in Chase area leads to serious burn when man’s clothing catches fire

Chase RCMP report incident occurred at Niskonlith Lake, firefighters also respond to blaze

Chase RCMP respond on April 20 to a controlled burn near Niskonlith Lake that resulted in a serious burn for the person overseeing the fire. (Google Maps)

A controlled burn in the Chase area led to a serious burn for the person overseeing it.

Chase RCMP report being dispatched to a dropped 911 call about 1 p.m. on April 20 near Niskonlith Lake, southwest of Chase.

“On route, police learned a man had been burned and required an ambulance. At the scene police were told that the man had been conducting a controlled burn on his property when his own clothing caught fire. There was no water on hand and the man’s injuries were quite serious,” said Staff Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a media release.

The Adams Lake Fire Department also responded and worked for hours to control and extinguish the fire, Kennedy said.

