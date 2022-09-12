Kelowna International Airport. (File photo/Capital News)

Kelowna International Airport. (File photo/Capital News)

Construction work at YLW will impact pick-ups and drop-offs

Curbside metered parking in front of the terminal building will be removed.

Upcoming construction work to expand the terminal building at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) will impact pick-ups and drop-offs.

Preliminary work starts Sept. 13 and means waiting along the front curb will not be allowed, and all curbside metered parking in front of the terminal building will be removed.

Guests will still be able to drop-off and pick-up in front of the facility, but parking will be restricted to the short- and long-term parking lots.

Between 2019 and 2029, YLW will invest over $270 million in upgrades to airport infrastructure. The expansion is funded through airport revenues and Airport Improvement Fees and is not funded by tax dollars.

In July, B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Khalon announced $500,000 in funding for the terminal building expansion. The money is coming from B.C.’s mass timber demonstration program.

The use of prefabricated mass timber panels will reduce construction time for the terminal expansion and result in less construction traffic at the site.

READ MORE: Gunshots on Highway 33, Kelowna an ‘isolated incident’ says RCMP

READ MORE: Feet pics, video and massage: Kelowna RCMP seek alleged parking lot reflexologist

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportConstructionKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
From high-profile global child abduction case to B.C. mayor’s chair?
Next story
Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport. (File photo/Capital News)
Construction work at YLW will impact pick-ups and drop-offs

(Kelowna Capital News)
Feet pics, video and massage: Kelowna RCMP seek alleged parking lot reflexologist

A man was arrested after gun shots were heard (File photo)
Gunshots on Highway 33, Kelowna an ‘isolated incident’ says RCMP

James Baker is retiring after 17 years as mayor of Lake Country. (Photo Carli Berry/Capital News)
Surprise for Lake Country Mayor after 17 years of service