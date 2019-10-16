Construction to Water Street boat launch is underway

The boat launch was damaged after several floods over the past two years

The City of Kelowna has begun repairs to the Water Street boat launch that was damaged during recent floods.

High water levels in both 2017 and 2018 caused the docks to lift higher than normal, allowing sand and debris to accumulate under the gangways to the floating docks, causing damage once the water levels lowered.

The repairs will be completed in two phases, with one ramp closed at a time, along with one or both of its docks. At least one ramp and its dock(s) will remain operational and be available for public, club and emergency use.

The city asks residents to respect construction fencing and follow directions on the posted signage as the public waterfront promenade will remain open during repairs.

The cost of the repairs is being 80 per cent funded by Emergency Management BC’s Disaster Financial Assistance Aid, with the remaining cost being funded through municipal taxes.

The Water Street Boat Launch is one of four boat launches in Kelowna. Other boat launches are available for use at Cedar Park, Cook Road and Sutherland Bay.

For more information visit the City of Kelowna website.

