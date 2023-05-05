When completed the Casorso ATC will provide a continuous route from the Cawston/ Rail Trail Corridor to the Mission Greenway, Capital News Centre and H2O. (City of Kelowna)

Construction to begin on Casorso Active Transportation Corridor in Kelowna

Work will start May 8 and is expected to be completed in September

Construction starts on May 8 on the Casorso Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) extension between KLO and Barrera roads.

When completed in September, it will provide a continuous route from the Cawston/ Rail Trail Corridor to the Mission Greenway, Capital News Centre and H2O.

“This new corridor will close the gap in the existing north-south protected biking network by extending the Ethel/Casorso ATC, linking Downtown to Pandosy and Lower Mission,” said Derek Corning, senior project manager. “It will give people biking and walking better access to major destinations like Okanagan College, Casorso Elementary School, Rotary Beach Park and the Mission Creek Greenway.”

The $4.4-million project is supported by a BC Active Transportation Infrastructure grant of $500,000 and a Canada Community-Building Fund grant of $2,190,400.

Expected work hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Casorso Road will be closed during construction, starting between KLO and Lanfranco roads, and the closures will shift south on a block-by-block basis for construction.

Pedestrian and sidewalk access will be maintained, with intermittent closures and detours.

Transit buses operating on Casorso between KLO and Lanfranco will be detoured to Richter St.

More information on the project can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

Gordon Drive underpass in Kelowna closes as Mission Creek rises

