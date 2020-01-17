Construction starts for new middle school in Lake Country

H.S. Grenda Middle School is scheduled to open in Sept. of 2021

Construction for the new $40.4 million H.S. Grenda Middle School has begun in Lake Country, according to the B.C. government.

The new school will enroll up to 600 Grade 6 and 7 students and is anticipated to open in Sept. of 2021.

“Students and families in Lake Country have been waiting years for this school, and it’s so exciting to see it moving forward,” said B.C. minister of education Rob Fleming.”

Kelowna-based Maple Reinders Constructors will now help to build the school, who were awarded a $27.4 million tender for the project by the Central Okanagan school district last November.

A 3,200-square-foot learning centre will also be built at the site next to the new school.

The B.C. said the school is much needed, particularly since enrollment levels in the district are running at 125 per cent capacity.

