The school is schedule to open in Sept. of 2021 (file)

Construction starts for new middle school in Lake Country

H.S. Grenda Middle School is scheduled to open in Sept. of 2021

Construction for the new $40.4 million H.S. Grenda Middle School has begun in Lake Country, according to the B.C. government.

The new school will enroll up to 600 Grade 6 and 7 students and is anticipated to open in Sept. of 2021.

READ MORE: New Lake Country middle school features transforming classrooms

“Students and families in Lake Country have been waiting years for this school, and it’s so exciting to see it moving forward,” said B.C. minister of education Rob Fleming.”

Kelowna-based Maple Reinders Constructors will now help to build the school, who were awarded a $27.4 million tender for the project by the Central Okanagan school district last November.

A 3,200-square-foot learning centre will also be built at the site next to the new school.

The B.C. said the school is much needed, particularly since enrollment levels in the district are running at 125 per cent capacity.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP arrest three after string of break-ins from car dealerships
Next story
B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Just Posted

Kelowna’s last video store, Leo’s Video, to remain open despite failed sale

Kelowna’s last video rental store will remain open and under its namesake’s ownership

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 97

Harvey is down to two lanes heading east past Dilworth is closed while crews clean up

Construction starts for new middle school in Lake Country

H.S. Grenda Middle School is scheduled to open in Sept. of 2021

Kelowna RCMP arrest three after string of break-ins from car dealerships

Police arrested the final suspect on Jan. 15 and recovered a Jeep worth around $84,000

Province could soon allow e-scooters on Kelowna streets

Okanagan e-scooter companies are currently limited to certain areas in the city

Older Canadians highlighted in Kelowna film project to fight ageism

The project is part of a campaign to combat ageism

True Stories: Okanagan memoir-writers, reading

Reading with local North Okanagan writers Art Dalton, Patti Shales Lefkos, Raven Dahl, Janelle Hardy

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

Summerland drama students to stage Matilda

Story by Roald Dahl will be presented at Centre Stage Theatre in February

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Woman convicted in Salmon Arm love triangle murder granted escorted temporary absences

Monica Sikorski was 17 when she plotted shooting death of 22-year-old Tyler Myers

Oliver Health Centre celebrates expansion of ER

B.C.’s Minister of Health was in Oliver for the official opening of the improved emergency department

New book released on the untold Indigenous history of Revelstoke

Swift River is Laura Stovel’s fourth book

Vernon contractor owes company $105K for unpaid work in Yukon

Judge awards Nuway Crushing Ltd. for 2018 work on Haines Highway in Yukon

Most Read