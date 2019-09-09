Construction on Westside Road underway

Road construction between Bear FSR and Jenny Creek Road will begin 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9

Those planning on taking the scenic route between Vernon and Kelowna will run into some traffic stoppages this week.

Planned construction work on Westside Road started Monday, Sept. 9. The work is between Bear FSR and Jenny Creek Road, six kilometres east of West Kelowna.

Construction is not expected to be complete until Nov. 4.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. At those times there will be single-lane alternating traffic and up to 15 minute delays.

Visit DriveBC.ca for more information on road closures and construction.

Brendan Shykora