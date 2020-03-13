Construction of new Lake Country school on time and on budget: Official

H.S. Grenda Middle School is anticipated to open by Sept. of 2021

Construction work for the new H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country is on time and on budget, according to Central Okanagan school district secretary treasurer Ryan Stierman.

Once the $34.4 million school is completed, it will enrol up to 600 Grade 6 to 8 students in Lake Country.

Stierman said the school’s foundation is currently under construction.

“Currently, the foundations at the school are 75 per cent in place,” said Stierman at a school board meeting on Wednesday, March 13.

“Utilities are also currently being placed under the building’s concrete slab.”

Stierman said construction along the side of the building is also progressing.

“Currently, we’re installing the dam-proofing and insulation along the perimeter walls. We’re also backfilling the school’s perimeter walls.” said Stierman.

“We’re also expecting our first load of steel for the project to arrive this month.”

Approximately 20 crew from Maple Reinders Constructors in Kelowna are building the school in Lake Country.

H.S. Grenda Middle School students will also enjoy new sports fields and a gravel track when construction is completed.

The school is slated to open in Sept. of 2021.

