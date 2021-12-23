Construction of auto restoration building on well-known Shuswap property prompts ALC application

A map created by D.S. Cunliffe Consulting Services which shows plans for the property at 4439 Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen. (CSRD image)

Construction of a building on property familiar to fans of Rust Valley Restorers prompted an application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC).

At a Dec. 9 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board approved an application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) for permission to use a property at 4439 Trans-Canada Highway, located in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), for non-farm use.

According to a CSRD staff report to the board, the property’s owner is submitting the application to the ALC to conduct non-farm use and to “confirm, and authorize the various residential, commercial and industrial uses on the property.”

A related report received by the CSRD, made by consulting firm Associated Environmental, refers to the property’s owner as Edward Vizniak, and Rust Valley’s Mike Hall as the “informal co-landowner.”

The CSRD staff report claims one of the tenants of the property began construction of a building associated with an auto restoration business without the required CSRD building and development permits, or authorization from the ALC. A stop-work order was issued on March 25, 2021. Authorization is required from the ALC before the CSRD can issue a building or development permit.

Among other buildings located on the applicant’s property is the White Post Auto Museum & Antiques Mall. CSRD staff noted in their report the property is a long-established feature of the community.

CSRD development staff supported the application going to the ALC, recommending it be approved as commercial uses on the property are consistent with the property’s Tourist Commercial designation in the Electoral Area C official community plan; the uses of the property are well established; and there will be “minimal impacts of the new commercial building on agriculture or agriculture potential of the surrounding properties.”

