The first shovels for the project hit the ground today (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

Net-zero apartment to be constructed in West Kelowna

Dozens of people attended an event to celebrate a four-storey, 184-unit building

West Kelowna will soon have a new rental property that will be built with a climate change conscious.

Approximately 50 people were in attendance at 2200 Majoros Road, Thursday, to celebrate the official launch of a new net-zero energy rental building planned to be constructed in the city.

A zero-carbon building doesn’t release any carbon dioxide pollutants into the atmosphere when it’s operating.

The four-storey, 184-unit rental apartment is anticipated to be completed in 2021 and will be built by Kelowna-based developer High Street. The company beat out 51 other applicants to build the project through a CleanBC Better Buildings Competition.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan home builders recognized for great work

The company will now have up to $390,00 in financial incentives to build 304 solar panels, triple pane windows and LED lighting to help make the apartment 100 per cent electric and zero-carbon when it’s finished.

Highstreet Ventures President Scott Butler said the development is part of a bigger company initiative to help fight climate change at a local level.

“Two years ago, we set an ambitious goal to own and operate 1000 net-zero apartment buildings by 2024,” Butler explained.

“Our vision is to be known for leading the real estate industry to an affordable, zero-carbon, net-positive future.”

The company is known for building eco-friendly housing in the area. They’ve already built a sustainable 240-unit apartment building and a 48-unit condo building adjacent to the new construction site.

Highstreet Ventures sales development vice president Christina Wilson said some of the costs associated with the project will be offset by the design of the building.

“Obviously there are extra costs associated with the project, but with the offset of operating costs coming down from the building, we will be able to spend the extra money that we need to make to make the building net-zero,” she said.

The company stated the two and three-bedroom units will be rented at market-level cost when they’re done being constructed.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom and three other West Kelowna city councillors were in attendance.

For more information on the company’s developments, you can visit their website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

Just Posted

Construction for net-zero apartment building underway in West Kelowna

Dozens of people attended event today to celebrate start of construction for four-storey, 184-unit building

Kelowna RCMP seeking publics’ help in catching alleged thieves

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna tech groups grab spots in top 50 fastest growing Canadian companies

Bananatag and Strawhouse Inc. were named in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 50

Santa’s Toy House makes the naughty list of scam sites

Santa’s Toy House almost scammed a West Kelowna resident out of some Christmas gifts

Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Suspects in a Dodge Ram are wanted by RCMP

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Support sought for Salmon Arm toddler with Brittle Bone Disease

Falls resulting in broken femur, tibia lead family to concerning diagnosis

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive members to welcome festive season

Wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries to hold special events and offer samples

Most Read