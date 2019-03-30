Construction continues on Kelowna dog park

The new Rowcliffe Park is set to open in May

Construction is now continuing at Rowcliffe Park, Kelowna’s new multi-use park, which includes an off-leash dog designated area.

The current temporary dog park, next to Richter Street, has been closed and will transition and reopen at the new location on Rowcliffe Avenue.

READ MORE: Dog park moves in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna asks people to respect the construction site and not enter the park while the move is ongoing. The new park, which is currently in its second phase, valued at an estimate cost of $1.4 million, is scheduled to be completed in late May.

READ MORE: West Kelowna park reopens

In the meantime, residents looking for other options to let their dogs off-leash are encouraged to visit kelowna.ca/parks to see a list of 12 off-leash parks and beaches in Kelowna, including Knox Mountain Dog Park and Mission Recreation Park.

More information on the three phase project can be found at kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

