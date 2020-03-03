Construction begins on next phase of Active Transportation Corridor in Kelowna

Construction starts Mar. 9 and is expected to be completed in the summer

Beginning on Mar. 9, Ethel Street between Cadder Avenue and Ross Avenue will be closed to traffic until June so the city can begin building the next phase of a seperated bike lane.

The $2.2 million project also includes curb and gutter work, a new sidewalk and an upgrade to utilities, according to the city.

Local access to Interior Health’s Cottonwood facility will be maintained and accessible from Ethel Street by using Guisachan Road and Rose Avenue.

Pedestrian access will be also be maintained and those traveling by bicycle can still walk their bicycles along Ethel or take a detour.

The final phase of the seperated bike lane from Rose Avenue to Raymer Avenue is expected to be completed by the end of summer.

For more information on road construction and to plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
