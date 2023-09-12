Troika co-CEO Renne Merrifield speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 127-unit rental apartment complex at 500 Asher Road in Rutland. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Troika co-CEO Renne Merrifield speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 127-unit rental apartment complex at 500 Asher Road in Rutland. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Construction begins on new rental apartment building in Rutland

The five-storey complex at 500 Asher Road will provide 127 rental units

Troika Developments has broken ground on its latest housing project in Rutland.

The five-storey purpose-built rental complex at 500 Asher Road will provide 127 rental units when it is completed by mid-2025.

“The Asher Road development is not just a project, it embodies our promise of the future of Kelowna,” said Renee Merrifield, Troika co-CEO. “Our city is grappling with a housing crisis, and with this development, we are taking decisive step to address the imbalance between demand, supply and affordability.”

At its Monday (Sep. 11) Kelowna council heard that between 1,870 to 2,650 will need to be built annually to 2031 in order to meet expected demand.

“This project is important to key growth and meeting the housing needs in our city,” added Mayor Tom Dyas.

The 127 units are comprised of studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.

The building includes amenities such as green spaces, a rooftop barbecue area, an outdoor dining space, fitness centre, and a landscaped communal patio.

“We aren’t just building homes, we are crafting a legacy of hope, community and sustainability,” added Merrifield.

