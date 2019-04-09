Construction begins on Glenmore Recreation Park

This phase of construction will include 2 multi-sports fields

The next phase of work at the Glenmore Recreation Park is now underway.

The City of Kelowna expects that the project, that includes two multi-use sports fields, irrigation and drainage, will be completed by fall.

The 11.5 acre Glenmore Recreation Park, located at the corner of Longhill Road and Valley Road, is envisioned as a park that will accommodate a variety of uses, including sports, events, and community and wellness-based recreation. The need for the park was triggered by population growth in the Glenmore area and in Kelowna in general.

“We know the community is eager for this park to be completed, which speaks to our city’s demand for sport and recreation facilities,” said Andrew Gibbs, project manager.

“Building out a park of this size is a significant undertaking, so we’re starting with addressing the basic needs first.”

As a multi-year construction project, the park will be completed in phases over the next 10 years. Phase one construction, completed in 2017, involved site preparation, drainage infrastructure, and buffering of adjacent agricultural land. Future phases could include a playground, walking trails, a dog park, multi-use playing fields, sport courts, and a community garden.

“Though this phase of construction will see completion of the sports fields in fall 2019, they will not likely be available for use until fall 2020. The new turf needs one season of growth to knit into the soil before it is capable of supporting play,” said Gibbs.

The timing and funding of future work at Glenmore Recreation Park will be considered in the 10-Year Capital Plan and will be scheduled pending budget approval.

