Construction begins for Kelowna’s long-awaited South Perimeter Road

The Upper Mission will soon be accessible via Southeast Kelowna

A new access road to Kelowna’s Upper Mission neighbourhoods will soon be available. Work is now underway on the South Perimeter Road.

The new 2.9-kilometre road will extend Gordon Road and connect the new extension to Stewart Road West, making the Upper Mission accessible via Southeast Kelowna. The connection is planned to be a two-lane road with paved shoulders for people walking and cycling.

“The permitting process is nearing conclusion and we are mobilizing to start construction,” said Johannes Säufferer, the City of Kelowna’s real estate department manager. “Equipment is being moved onto the site this week and crews will be preparing the land for construction of the road. The new connection is anticipated to open next summer.”

The project was initially planned to be completed later in the decade, but the developers of The Ponds neighbourhood fast-tracked it, fronting the $10.8 million cost of the road. That cost will be paid back to Ponds Ventures Inc. via development cost charges (DCC) collected in the Southwest Mission area.

