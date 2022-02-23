Construction beginning on new Kelowna pedestrian overpass

The accessible overpass will extend between Bertram St. and Rowcliffe Park in downtown Kelowna

Project Limit Map. The blue represents the area of Bertram Street which will be closed until 2023 (Submitted by the City of Kelowna)

How did the pedestrian cross Highway 97? On the new Bertram Street overpass.

On Monday, Feb. 28, construction will begin on the new Bertram Pedestrian Overpass. Crews will be onsite, working on Bertram, from Leon Avenue to Harvey Avenue. Bertram will be closed between Harvey and Leon until the anticipated completion of the project in 2023.

There will be additional traffic restrictions on Leon.

Access to businesses and properties will not be impeded.

To minimize impact to businesses and residents, some overnight work is anticipated.

The City of Kelowna and the crews on site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway.

“The Bertram Pedestrian Overpass will create a new accessible and reliable connection over Highway 97 for people walking and bicycling,” says Project Manager, Scott Bushell.

The accessible overpass will extend between Bertram and Rowcliffe Park in downtown Kelowna via the Central Green residential development. The $5.5 million project is being funded by the City of Kelowna with $3.7 million in Canada Community Building Funds. This is a provincial requirement of the Central Green site redevelopment.

Learn more at Kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

