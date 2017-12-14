Family of Vancouver Island RCMP officer killed by drunk driver sues

Lawsuit seeks financial compensation from Kenneth Jacob Fenton

In the Aschenbrenner household, the tree had been lit and stockings have been hung in preparation for Christmas. But the family is missing one vital piece – their mother.

This is the second Christmas Brad and his two young sons will spend without Const. Sarah Beckett, a West Shore RCMP officer who was killed after a drunk driver crashed into her police cruiser in a Vancouver Island intersection in 2016.

“Christmas is always hard,” Aschenbrenner said. “We try and keep it pretty much the same.”

Now, more than a year-and-a-half since the crash, the family has filed a lawsuit against Kenneth Jacob Fenton and is seeking compensation for the financial losses related to Beckett’s death.

Monte Prior of Pearlman, Lindholm Barristers and Solicitors, Aschenbrenner’s lawyer, said the lawsuit was filed on Oct. 10 and is still in the early stages.

Family compensation act lawsuits usually try to replace the financial support that Beckett would have provided to the family and the loss of services she would have provided, said Prior, noting the family is currently in the process of determining what those loses are.

On April 5, 2016, Beckett was travelling east on Goldstream Avenue, just outside of Victoria, after concluding an unrelated investigation. Fenton, who was travelling south on Peatt Road, ran a red light and crashed into her cruiser. Fenton’s blood alcohol level was 3.5 times the legal limit after the crash.

RELATED: Fenton gets four years for crash that killed cop

Earlier this year, Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Fenton is also facing charges from another crash that occurred in May 2016 on Goldstream Heights Road, including impaired driving causing bodily harm. He is expected to appear in court in June 2018.

RELATED: More than 100 gather in Langford to remember Const. Sarah Beckett

While no amount of money will bring Beckett back, Prior said financial compensation will help the family immensely.

“There are two young children facing another Christmas without their mom and a husband without his wife. I think people can imagine how that would feel,” he said.

“Hopefully this will go some ways towards helping with the financial losses that they have, and coping with the increased expenses that they have in trying to replace the wife and mother that they’ve lost.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
RCMP volunteers step up parking lot patrols for Christmas
Next story
FCC votes along party lines to end ‘net neutrality’

Just Posted

Kelowna city council spends big on Glenmore fire hall

2018 budget: Upgrade of Glemore fire hall to include 12 full-time firefighters

Accident in Lake Country

Thursday morning commute slow on Highway 97 following MVI

UPDATE: Kelowna quarry fire deemed suspicious

A vehicle in a Stewart Road quarry burned Thursday morning.

West Kelowna to stick with regional transportation planning

City council votes to rescind its move to leave regional planning body

Vernon at centre of rail trails convergence

More local development input sought for Okanagan and North Okanagan/Shuswap rail trails

Sagmoen case adjourned, again

Small, yet mighty, rally again on Vernon courthouse steps

FCC votes along party lines to end ‘net neutrality’

Move rolls back restrictions that keep big providers from blocking services they don’t like

Performance embodies true meaning of Christmas

Caravan Farm Theatre presents O. Henry’s The Gift of the Magi by Maristella Roca until Dec. 31

Family of Vancouver Island RCMP officer killed by drunk driver sues

Lawsuit seeks financial compensation from Kenneth Jacob Fenton

SPCA seizes 74 animals from Barriere property

Constables removed sheep, piglets, chickens and more

Penticton addiction recovery centre plan halted by neighbours

Recovery centre operator said neighbours bought property ‘in haste’

Reservations to be needed year-round at Garibaldi Park

Change will go into effect Jan. 2 to protest environment from overuse

Victoria gets approval for supervised consumption site

It is scheduled to open in the spring/summer of 2018 and will be the first permanent facility on Vancouver Island

Bear spray used in tenant dispute

Salmon Arm RCMP responding to Tappen home invasion find occupants sprayed in repllent

Most Read