Considering more time to borrow for recreation projects amid Kelowna wildfires

It is a topic that may not be on the minds of many Kelowna residents right now, but city staff is recommending a decision on borrowing $241 million for future recreation projects be given more time.

A statement from city hall recommends that more time be added to the ongoing Alternative Approval Process (AAP) to authorize funding to build and enhance community, sport and wellness facilities across Kelowna.

“Recognizing the extraordinary impact of these wildfires on our community, we feel it is prudent to recommend an extension to the existing AAP deadline to ensure Kelowna residents have the appropriate time to make an informed decision on this important matter,” says Stephen Fleming, city clerk.

The recommendation will go to council for consideration on Monday.

On July 24, council initiated approval to move forward with an AAP for a borrowing bylaw to improve recreation facilities and amenities throughout the city:

redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) and surrounding recreation park as a core recreation facility in central Kelowna;

construction of new Activity Centres for all ages in Glenmore and Mission;

optimization of sports fields in Rutland;

community partnership opportunities with School District 23, Okanagan College and UBCO.

If the recommendation is approved, residents would be given until Oct 13, an extension on the current deadline of Sept. 15, to object to the borrowing bylaw.

AAP forms are available at city hall, PRC, Okanagan Regional Library Branches in Rutland and Mission, and on the City of Kelowna website.

A final information session on the project will be held Sept 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. at PRC where residents can connect with city staff on the project.

