Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Considering more time to borrow for recreation projects amid Kelowna wildfires

Council to consider extending deadline to Oct. 13

It is a topic that may not be on the minds of many Kelowna residents right now, but city staff is recommending a decision on borrowing $241 million for future recreation projects be given more time.

A statement from city hall recommends that more time be added to the ongoing Alternative Approval Process (AAP) to authorize funding to build and enhance community, sport and wellness facilities across Kelowna.

“Recognizing the extraordinary impact of these wildfires on our community, we feel it is prudent to recommend an extension to the existing AAP deadline to ensure Kelowna residents have the appropriate time to make an informed decision on this important matter,” says Stephen Fleming, city clerk.

The recommendation will go to council for consideration on Monday.

On July 24, council initiated approval to move forward with an AAP for a borrowing bylaw to improve recreation facilities and amenities throughout the city:

  • redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) and surrounding recreation park as a core recreation facility in central Kelowna;
  • construction of new Activity Centres for all ages in Glenmore and Mission;
  • optimization of sports fields in Rutland;
  • community partnership opportunities with School District 23, Okanagan College and UBCO.

If the recommendation is approved, residents would be given until Oct 13, an extension on the current deadline of Sept. 15, to object to the borrowing bylaw.

AAP forms are available at city hall, PRC, Okanagan Regional Library Branches in Rutland and Mission, and on the City of Kelowna website.

A final information session on the project will be held Sept 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. at PRC where residents can connect with city staff on the project.

READ MORE: Kelowna council eager to move forward with Parkinson Recreation Centre replacement

READ MORE: Boaters urged to stay off north end of Okanagan Lake

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilKelownaRecreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Shuswap on edge after alleged incident on Highway 1 amid wildfire
Next story
Reduced activity on Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country

Just Posted

A homicide occurred at a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Kelowna on Monday night, Aug. 21. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Man charged with manslaughter, Kelowna homicide investigation ongoing

The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging those displaced from the wildfires to register with them. (File Photo)
Wildfire evacuees encouraged to register with Canadian Red Cross

The ORL is helping ease the stress of evacuees from the wildfires, by forgiving late or damaged items. (Okanagan Regional Library/Vernon branch photo)
Okanagan Regional Library forgiving late, damaged returns

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Considering more time to borrow for recreation projects amid Kelowna wildfires