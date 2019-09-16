Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes announcement in Okanagan today

Sheer will be making the annoucement in Lake Country

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Andrew Scheer, will be visiting the Okanagan Valley this morning to make an important campaign announcement.

Scheer is scheduled to speak at Beasley Park in Lake Country at 9 a.m.

The party leader visited Surrey on Sunday, pitching to voters a promise of new tax cut for the lowest income bracket earners, downing the rate from 15 per cent to 13.75 per cent.

Scheer estimates the cut could save an average earning two-income couple, roughly $850 per year. He also said there are tax cuts aimed to be phased out starting in the year 2021 and fully implemented by 2023 if he is indeed elected prime minister on Oct. 21.

Scheer also made news this week on his views regarding gun laws following Missisuaga’s fatal shooting that left one teen dead and five injured.

More to come after Scheer speaks in Lake Country at 9 a.m.

