Connection to West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant getting closer

Work on water transmission mains starts Oct. 4

Starting next week, crews will begin construction work to install water transmission mains on Westlake Road to connect to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant (RVWTP).

It’s the final phase of construction required prior to connecting residents to the new water system.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Westlake Road from Starlight Crescent to Horizon Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic 24 hours a day, including weekends, until Nov. 30, subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes, and other factors. A full road closure is required to allow crews to work as quickly as possible and ensure the safety of the public.

Detour routes will be in effect through Starlight Crescent and Horizon Drive in two phases:

  • Westlake Road Closure Phase 1: Oct. 4 for approximately six weeks. Local residents and visitors to the Peak Point neighbourhood will use Westlake Road from Horizon Drive during the first phase of construction.
  • Westlake Road Closure Phase 2: To begin after Phase 1. Local residents and visitors to the Peak Point neighbourhood will use Westlake Road from Starlight Crescent during the second phase of construction.

Detours will be in place for motorists, while pedestrian access will be maintained. Cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone. Access for transit and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Trail users can continue to access the Rose Valley trails throughout construction.

To minimize impacts to residents, construction is also being coordinated with active transportation upgrades on Westlake and Parkinson Roads, from West Kelowna Road to Pettman Road. Also, drainage improvements on Rosewood Drive will be completed as part of this project.

Construction to install the Sunnyside Transmission Main on Menu and Ourtoland roads is anticipated to begin in mid-October, once the construction schedule is confirmed by the contractor. Advanced notice will be provided to residents living within the work area and the public prior to construction.

City of West Kelowna

