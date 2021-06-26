Andrew Calado, a Grade 6 teacher at Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary School, has been nominated as an Unsung Hero in Education for going above and beyond in and out of the classroom. (Contributed)

Andrew Calado, a Grade 6 teacher at Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary School, has been nominated as an Unsung Hero in Education for going above and beyond in and out of the classroom. (Contributed)

Connecting key for Lumby teacher

Andrew Calado, Grade 6 teacher at J.W. Inglis Elementary, nominated as Unsung Hero in Education

Andrew Calado has no regret about returning to the classroom to end up working in the classroom.

The former communications industry employee, married to a teacher, had always wanted that job himself. So he decided to leave communications, enrol at UBC Okanagan, and follow a dream.

“I enjoy teaching, I love what I do,” said Calado, 45, in his fifth year at Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary, where he teaches Grade 6.

Originally from North Delta, Calado said he had a lot of great teachers growing up, ones that always made him feel special. His goal in life, no matter what profession, was to give back.

“For me, the number one thing is making a connection with a student,” said Calado. “When you do that, fantastic things happen in and out of the classroom. That connection could be just talking to them, asking them how their weekend was.

“Connecting is listening. Listening to what their goals are.”

It was one of his students who nominated Calado for going above and beyond in being an Unsung Hero in Education, saying Calado has made “such a positive impact on me and the other students in my class.”

“He is very helpful, kind and support,” wrote the student. “He plans all kinds of fun activities and is very approachable. He even reaches out during school holidays to make sure we are all doing OK.”

Calado has promised his students to help where he can as they grow up and extends that offer to post-season life and into adulthood.

“Even though he is my teacher, I know he will be a friend as well,” said the student. “He is someone I can rely on.”

Calado is involved in sports and after-school programming at Inglis.

He encourages students to push themselves hard and to the best of their abilities. He has a great sense of humour, says his nominator, and teaches kids not to take life too seriously.

“He always says we learn by making mistakes and should never be afraid to try,” said the student. “He has a quick wit and often shares stories about his famous skateboarding dog Max.”

For Calado, a full school year in a pandemic has made for some challenges but has also made lifetime memories.

“I wanted to make sure the goal was to make this a normal year for the students when it wasn’t a normal year,” said Calado. “The focus has been on what we get to do.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationGreat Teachers

Previous story
B.C. teacher walks off 125 pounds in weight-loss journey to inspire students
Next story
B.C. doctor wants action to prevent children falling from windows

Just Posted

The For the Children Caravan, made up of members of the Syilx Okanagan Nation Alliance's constituent First Nations, departed from Penticton on Saturday morning to head to the site of the Kamloops Residential School where 215 children's bodies were uncovered. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Photos: For the Children Caravan leaves Penticton for Kamloops

Andrew Calado, a Grade 6 teacher at Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary School, has been nominated as an Unsung Hero in Education for going above and beyond in and out of the classroom. (Contributed)
Connecting key for Lumby teacher

Vernon Secondary School resource room teacher Andrea Schiiler, right, four-year-old golden retriever Honey and Evan Keith, Grade 10, pose with a bag of biscuits from the Project for Pawsitivty. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon teacher’s ingenuity key to students’ success

The new Haskap Berry, grown at Kirkaberry Farms in Midway, is touted as Canada's "new super berry." (Sheri Regnier photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: it’s berry season