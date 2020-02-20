JABC TechWorks encouraged students to think about tech-related career paths. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Conference introduces Kelowna students to tech-related careers

The goal is to show students the impact technology has across multiple disciplines

Junior Achievement of BC (JABC) hosted a TED Talk-style conference to encourage students to think about tech-related careers.

JABC TechWorks gathered students in grades nine and ten across Kelowna to learn more about the impact of technology on multiple industries and disciplines.

The point of the day is to get students thinking about tech-related careers, but also to show them that they can always start with another careers and incorporate technology into it at some point.

JABC president and CEO Sheila Biggers said they want to expose students to the many tech-related options available to them and ways to pursue those options.

“The most important thing to note though is we don’t talk about tech-sector jobs per se, but it’s about tech-related careers,” she said.

“So it doesn’t matter if you’re with BC Hydro or you’re farming, in medicine or banking, technology is involved in all of those.”

Biggers added that ultimately, the day’s goal was to prepare students for successful futures by showing them what it will look like.

“And what we know about their future so far is that in this province, tech is one of the fastest growing sectors and the jobs that are going to be available to students will require a lot of education and will require knowledge in technology.”

“What we’re doing is inspiring kids to get the education that will allow them to benefit from that economic uptick,” Biggers added.

Participating students said the conference was exciting and they hoped to learn more about tech-related jobs and how they can get there.

“I guess every job is influenced by tech nowadays, so I’m thinking about it,” Olivia Morris said, when asked about her future plans.

“I haven’t really thought much about what I want to be when I grow up, but after today, my ideas have expanded,” participant Nova Jordo said.

READ MORE: Kelowna students show off their robots in 14th Western Canada RoboCup Games

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway
Next story
Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Just Posted

Two-vehicle collision causes rollover at Burtch Road and Highway 97

Harvey is down to single lane traffic headed downtown

Lake Country event gets people to celebrate failure

Event on Feb. 29 will give people opportunity to discuss failures, enjoy live music and create artwork

Dates revealed for 2020 Kelowna Pride celebrations

Kelowna’s Pride Week will run from June 6 to 14

Kelowna accepting applications for Artist in Residence program

Artists from all disciplines are welcome to apply

Central Okanagan receives less funding per student than B.C. average

In 2019, Central Okanagan received almost $400 less in funding per student

Conference introduces Kelowna students to tech-related careers

The goal is to show students the impact technology has across multiple disciplines

Deaths on popular Shuswap trail ruled accidental

B.C. Coroners Service reports on fatal falls in May and July 2019

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

‘Chain reaction pile up’ closes southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP, paramedics for details

Federal minister to speak in North Okanagan

Greater Vernon Chamber welcomes middle class prosperity minister to talk money

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

EDITORIAL: Thoughtless posts to Facebook cause real harm and stress

At the risk of resembling a broken record, it needs to be… Continue reading

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Most Read