Teamsters Canada Rail Conference members picket in the early hours of their strike against CP Rail this evening. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Conductors and locomotive engineers strike against CP Rail

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Conductors and locomotive engineers at Canadian Pacific Rail are on strike across Canada.

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference announced the strike in a news release, citing that after workers at CP voted to reject the last contract offers, the company is still refusing to negotiate seriously.

In Revelstoke, union members are gathered at the parking lot outside the CP Rail office on Victoria Rd. off of 1st St.

READ MORE: CP rail workers give strike notice

They have tents set up and are walking back and forth with signs, even as the rail rolls in from the south. Though the workers have walked off the job, the union says negotiations are still ongoing.

The TCRC is coming off an expiring five-year contract with CP Rail, but is pushing the company to address fatigue and labour relations concerns in the latest round of collective bargaining talks.

Meanwhile, CP Rail announced a tentative three-year contract agreement had been reached with the union representing its 360 signalling workers who are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

CP Rail CEO Kevin Creel said he thanked the IBEW for their creativity in negotiations.

“We have come through a number of challenging years to become an operational leader,” Creel said. “I look forward to working with this union to become the employer of choice.”

The tentative agreement with the IBEW union members means that employees will stay on the job and VIA passenger service will not be affected.

“In the end we have reached a good deal for our membership and we’re looking forward to building on the momentum of the last few days,” said Steve Martin, the IBEW Senior General Chairman.

Roughly 3,000 workers are estimated to be on strike.

