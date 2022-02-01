(Photo/Bluegreen Architecture)

(Photo/Bluegreen Architecture)

Condos considered for Kelowna’s Coronation Ave.

The building is proposed on four lots between St. Paul and Richter streets

A six-storey, 60-unit condo building is being proposed for downtown on Coronation Avenue.

The building site is on four lots, located between Richter and St. Paul streets, and would consist of five upper storeys of wood-frame construction sitting on a double level, partially buried, concrete parking garage.

Documents provided by developer Bluegreen Architecture state the building will have studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. More one-bedroom units will be available as it’s expected students of the future UBCO campus will be a strong demographic for the area.

The documents also say, given the project’s location and amenities, on-site and in the immediate area, “it meets the demand for walkable/ livable neighborhoods, responds to changing demographics, and provides housing at various, attainable price points.”

City documents show council would need to approve rezoning the lots from medium lot housing to central business commercial for the development to go ahead.

Read More: Towers touted to become a “jewel-like” presence for downtown Kelowna

Read More: New affordable housing under construction in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CondosKelowna

Previous story
3 kgs fentanyl seized with other drugs, guns, luxury cars in gang-linked Coquitlam bust
Next story
UPDATE: Provincial appreciation of RCMP continues thanks to Vernon

Just Posted

Stuart Park downtown Kelowna. (contributed)
20 years of urbanization erases green space in Kelowna

Kiki the Eco Elf helps bring the Vernon Museum back to the ’80s with an online dance party Feb. 4-12. (Contributed)
Virtual Vernon party slides back into the ’80s

RCMP Appreciation Day Vernon committee members Guy Bailey (from left), Steve Fleck, Teresa Ann Durning Harker, Martin von Holst and Andrew Wylie celebrate the acknowledgement in 2020. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Provincial appreciation of RCMP continues thanks to Vernon

(Photo/Bluegreen Architecture)
Condos considered for Kelowna’s Coronation Ave.