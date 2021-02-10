George Hanson, owner of Seven Stones Estate Winery, seen here enjoying the view and wine from his Cawston winery. Hanson passed away suddenly Feb. 7, 2021. (Contributed)

George Hanson, owner of Seven Stones Estate Winery, seen here enjoying the view and wine from his Cawston winery. Hanson passed away suddenly Feb. 7, 2021. (Contributed)

Condolences pour in for beloved Similkameen winemaker

George Hanson, owner of Seven Stones Winery in Cawston, died Feb. 7

Condolences are pouring in from all over B.C. after the sudden passing of beloved winemaker George Hanson, owner of Seven Stones Estate Winery in Cawston.

Seven Stones Winery made the announcement about George’s death on their Facebook page, explaining that they have temporarily closed.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Hanson, the beloved owner/winemaker of Seven Stones Estate Winery. George passed away suddenly in his home on the evening of Sunday Feb. 7. He is survived by his wife Winona, his son Christopher and his stepsons Colin and Rowan,” reads the post on their Facebook page.

The winery is temporarily closed, but wine is available for purchase online.

More than 120 comments appeared on the Facebook page and on Twitter, marking what a beloved person George was and what a legacy he left both in the community and the wine industry.

“My deepest condolences to his family and the staff of the winery… He built one heck of a winery and definitely left his mark on the Similkameen Valley,” said Keremeos’ Grist Mill general manager Chris Mathieson.

“George was a wonderful example to us all to live your dreams and embrace life with passion. His exuberance and kindness shone through in all our interactions. He will be missed,” said Anne Currie.

Seven Stones is known for its full-bodied reds, spectacular views and mysterious caves where Hanson was known to host winemakers dinners.

“Tonight my thoughts are with the family and friends of George Hanson. George was a champion of the Similkameen Valley. His contributions and hard work will not be forgotten. Our region in the South Okanagan is stronger today because of people like George. RIP.” said Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.

READ ALSO: Ice forming on lakes during cold snap

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1 dead, 3 critical and dozens injured after vehicle pileup on snowy Coquihalla
Next story
First dust advisory of 2021 continues in Vernon

Just Posted

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
First dust advisory of 2021 continues in Vernon

Air quality impacted by road dust, impacting those with respiratory conditions, including COVID

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna officials warn against anti-COVID protests ahead of planned ‘mega rally’

Kelowna’s mayor and top cop have made their message clear to those protesting public health orders

Snow levels in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions are all above normal, according to the latest information from the Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin, issued Feb. 1, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan snow levels above normal

Measurements from Feb. 1 show normal or higher levels of snow in most of B.C.

Coquihalla Wednesday morning. Facebook.
1 dead, 3 critical and dozens injured after vehicle pileup on snowy Coquihalla

Several vehicles collided on Highway 5, Wednesday morning

A total of 15 people were transported down the mountain after getting stuck near Becker Lake in Lavington Sunday, Feb. 7 by Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP. (VSAR photo)
15 people rescued off mountain in Lavington

Icy road had Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP working until the wee hours of the morning

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

(Black Press Media file photo)
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Matthew Bennett from West Kelowna is currently in Calgary receiving treatment for his stage four lung cancer. (Melanie Bennett)
Okanagan man battling stage 4 lung cancer asks for community support

Matthew Bennett is currently in Calgary receiving treatment

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Apple apologizes to B.C. man for removing First Nations app

Apple says deletion of popular language app a “miscommunication”

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kamloops group home

Six staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Most Read