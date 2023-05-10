Concerns over missing Kelowna man with medical condition

Aaron Fleur de Lys has been missing since May 8

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a Kelowna man considered ‘high risk’ to put himself in danger.

32-year-old Aaron Fleur de Lys was last seen around 9p.m. on May 8 in the 1800 block of Pandosy Street. He is described as having a medical condition, causing friends and family to have concerns for his wellbeing, though he is not believed to be a danger to the public.

He is described as white, 5’11”, 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Fleur de Lys may have with him his Dodge Journey, license plate SP029V.

If you have any information of his whereabouts, call 911 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-24919.

